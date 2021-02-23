STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington, Anna Paquin to star in Amazon's 'Modern Love' season two

Published: 23rd February 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington

Hollywood actor Kit Harington (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Several celebrities, including 'Game of Thrones' fame star Kit Harington and 'True Blood' fame actor 'Anna Paquin', have joined the cast of the second season of Amazon's anthology series 'Modern Love'.

As per Variety, the series is based on the New York Times column of the same name. The second season of 'Modern Love' will be filmed in New York City, Albany, Troy and Schenectady, and Dublin.

The cast for the season also includes Dominique Fishback, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Kathryn Gallagher, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.

The showrunner John Carney commented on the upcoming season and said, "We're so excited to bring the second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most."

Carney added, "With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I'm so appreciative to be a part of making that happen."

Directors for season two include Carney, John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, the duo of Celine Held and Logan George, and Andrew Rannells, who is helming an episode based on a 'Modern Love' essay he wrote for the Times.

Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times produced 'Modern Love'. Carney executive produces with Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, Anthony Bregman, and the Times' Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha. Sean Fogel serves as producer, Daniel Jones, the editor of the 'Modern Love' column, is co-producer.

The second season is set to air later this year on Amazon's Prime Video.

