Netflix announces 'Terminator' anime series from Mattson Tomlin

Netflix has teamed up with Skydance, the company that holds the rights for the franchise, for the anime series, the streamer said in a press release.

Published: 27th February 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Terminator'

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Terminator'

By PTI

.LOS ANGELES: Netflix has given a series order for an anime take on James Cameron's "Terminator" franchise.

The series, headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, started with the 1984 movie "Terminator".

It was followed by five sequels over the years.

Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote the upcoming DC movie "The Batman" as well as Netflix's recent release "Project Power", will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the anime.

"Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart.

I'm honoured that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach 'Terminator' in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts," he said.

Netflix is producing the series in partnership with Production IG.

