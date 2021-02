Rachel Zegler joins Zachary Levi in Shazam sequel 'Fury of the Gods'

By Express News Service

DC Films and New Line’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods, a sequel to 2019 hit Shazam!, has roped in actor Rachel Zegler for a key role. The movie is the second major project for Zegler, who is set to make her screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s take on the classic West Side Story.

The details of Zegler’s character have been kept under wraps as of now. Shazam: Fury of the Gods will mark the return of actor Zachary Levi as the titular superhero. David F Sandberg, who helmed the first part, is also coming back to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan.’

The follow-up will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word Shazam! is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his superhero alter ego, Shazam.