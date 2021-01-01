STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Holiday recommendations: Chilling the Dolby Way

It is the holiday season! So, bring out your blankets, hold onto that hot steaming cuppa, snuggle up with your loved ones and enjoy your favorite shows and movies from the cozy comforts of your home.
We bring to you recommendations of some Netflix films and series that you can enjoy at home with the best that Dolby has to offer. All you need is a Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos-enabled Television or a Dolby Vision-enabled TV combined with a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar.

Here’s a list of a few Netflix films and series that best bring out the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies available on Netflix. 

Dolby Vision

Mismatched
Adapted from Sandhya Menon’s book, When Dimple met Rishi, Mismatched is the story of Rishi (Rohit Saraf) who’s searching for his happily ever after and meets Dimple (Prajakta Koli) who dreams of being a tech wizard. Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor, and well, each other. 

The Queen’s Gambit 
Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy)  discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. 

Raat Akeli Hai
Raat Akeli Hai is the story of a high proﬁle murder in small-town India that sends a tough yet narrow-minded cop on a twisted investigation, as he navigates deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim’s family, having to battle the inherent patriarchy within himself in the process.

Dolby Atmos
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Beanie has always done what’s asked of her — until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie’s journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos. 

Extraction
Extraction is about a mercenary sent to Bangladesh to rescue the son of an Indian drug lord from the Bangladeshi drug lord. From missions to plot twists to betrayals to urban warfare, the movie delivers an excellent action thriller.

Ginny Weds Sunny
Ginny (Yami Gautam), living with her matchmaker mom in Delhi, gets set up with Sunny (Vikrant Massey), who has  given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. 

However, the match is not that 
simple, and as Ginny meets Sunny, a lot more comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music.

Dolby Vision + Atmos: 
Yeh Ballet
Yeh Ballet is a musical inspired by the incredible true story of two boys from very low-income families who, against all odds, triumph over their circumstances and make their way to prestigious international ballet schools from their humble beginnings in Mumbai. 

The Witcher 
Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The Haunting of Bly Manor
After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

