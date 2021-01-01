STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins opens up about leaving 'Thor 2'

Jenkins was replaced on "Thor 2", a critical dud, by Alan Taylor. The movie released as "Thor: The Dark World" in 2013.

Published: 01st January 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has finally opened up about her decision to quit directing "Thor 2" even though she wanted to do a superhero movie.

Jenkins was replaced on "Thor 2", a critical dud, by Alan Taylor. The movie released as "Thor: The Dark World" in 2013.

The 49-year-old director, whose "Wonder Woman 1984" has scored the biggest opening weekend for any film since theatres opened, spoke to Marc Maron on his podcast WTF about why she decided to leave the Marvel Studios' project.

"Word got out that I wanted to do a superhero film and to Marvel's credit 'on a movie that didn't require a woman at all' they hired me. So, I've always been super grateful to them even though it didn't work out. They wanted to do a story that I thought was not going to succeed, and I knew it couldn't be me."

"It couldn't be me had that happen. If they hired any guy to do it, it wouldn't be a big deal, but I knew in my heart that I could not make a good movie out of the story they wanted to do," Jenkins said.

Directing the movie would have made Jenkins the first female filmmaker to helm a big-budget superhero movie but she realised that if the film did not do well, it would ruin her prospects of directing other tentpole films, something that probably would not happen if she were a man.

She wanted to direct "Wonder Woman" immediately after the success of "Monster" in 2003.

"I wanted in. I wanted to do a big superhero film after 'Monster.' And I started saying that right away after 'Monster.' People were confused I got every 'woman' film, any story about women."

"And I was like, 'I want to make movies about women but I don't want to make movies about being a woman, that's so boring. I want to make movies about women doing all kinds of things.' After her initial meeting with Warner Bros, Jenkins met with the makers every two years thereafter but the studio "didn't know what to do with Wonder Woman" and "were freaked out by previous female superhero films that failed," she said.

That's when she got the opportunity with Marvel Studios.

With "Wonder Woman" in 2017 scripting history at the box office and its sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" doing well, both critically and commercially, Jenkins no longer needs to look back.

She is all set to direct "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" in 2023 for Lucasfilm and is also returning for "Wonder Woman 3".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chris Hemsworth Thor 2 Thor The Dark World Patty Jenkins
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp