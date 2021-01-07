Dexter revival series adds 'The Shawshank Redemption' actor Clancy Brown for lead role

By Express News Service

Showtime’s upcoming revival of Dexter has roped in Clancy Brown for a leading role.Variety reported that Brown will star as Kurt Caldwell, the primary villain of the show, who is described as the unofficial mayor of the small town of Iron Lake. Caldwell has realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop.

Brown will join series lead Michael C Hall, who will return to play the titular serial killer. Brown is well-known for a lot of his negative roles, including Krungan in Highlander and Captain Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption.

Brown has also voiced the character of Mr Krabds on Spongebob Squarepants for over 20 years.Dexter ran for an original run of eight seasons and followed the life of the titular character, a serial killer who targets other serial killers while also working as a blood spatter expert for the Miami Police Department. The production of the 10-episode limited series revival of Dexter will begin in 2021 with Clyde Phillips returning as series showrunner.