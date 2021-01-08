STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shia LaBeouf, Margaret Qualley split amid actor's abuse allegations and lawsuit: Report

According to the outlet, the split comes as the 34-year-old star LaBeouf faces fallout from a lawsuit filed against him by FKA Twigs.

Published: 08th January 2021 01:58 PM

American actors Shia LaBeouf (L) and Margaret Qualley

American actors Shia LaBeouf (L) and Margaret Qualley. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have called it quits, Fox News reported.

According to the outlet, the split comes as the 34-year-old star LaBeouf faces fallout from a lawsuit filed against him by his ex, FKA Twigs, in which she accuses the 'Transformers' star of allegedly abusing her during their relationship.

LaBeouf and Qualley met while filming a "not safe for work," or NSFW music video for the Rainsford song 'Love Me Like You Hate Me,' according to People magazine. However, the couple is no more, two sources told the celebrity gossip magazine.

One source said, "They broke up on Saturday. They're just in different places in their lives." The insider said that the actor Qualley is focusing on her career and is "ready to get back to work." She'll soon be jetting off to Canada to work on a new film, according to the People Magazine.

A second source told People Magazine that Qualley is aware of the "backlash" she's facing for dating LaBeouf amid the allegations.

As reported by Fox News, FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf late last year in which she accused him of physically, mentally and emotionally abusing her during their past relationship.

At the center of the lawsuit is a 2019 incident involving Barnett riding as a passenger in a car driven "recklessly" by LaBeouf. According to the report, the singer-songwriter accused LaBeouf of "removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him."

Barnett went on to accuse LaBeouf of acting ragefully toward her throughout the trip, and at one point he woke "her up in the middle of the night, choking her," the New York Times reported in December. As per Fox News, Barnett said the 'Transformers' actor also "assaulted" her at a gas station stop after she "begged to be let out of the car."

Barnett accused LaBeouf of pulling over, removing her bags from the trunk of the vehicle and "throwing her against the car while screaming in her face," the suit alleges, according to the Times. She was then "forced" back into the car.

Included in the lawsuit are additional accusations made by another former girlfriend of LaBeouf's, Karolyn Pho.

As per Fox News, LaBeouf reacted to allegations made by Barnett and Pho in an emailed response to the Times. He said that "many of the allegations" made against him are "not true," and the actor also addressed his alcoholism.

