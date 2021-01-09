'Misbehaviour' to release in India on January 22

By Express News Service

Misbehaviour, starring Keira Knightley, is all set to hit the Indian screens on January 22. Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, the film tells the true story of feminists who disrupted the broadcast of the 1970’s Miss World contest.

The film reportedly stresses on the importance of gender equality, with a blend of humour and drama. It celebrates inclusivity, feminism and beauty of all kinds.

“I think what surprised me was I knew absolutely nothing about this story whatsoever, so I first read the script, and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is so out there’,” Knightley told Digital Spy.

“It’s so interesting that it’s a film that very much deals with the conversation of feminism and the intersection with racism, and I feel that that’s still a conversation that we’re very much grappling with right now. So this is a story set in 1970 and 50 years on, we’re still having the same conversation. It felt very current,” she added.

Other than Knightley, the film also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans and Greg Kinnear.