STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Heartbreaking to be only woman of colour to win Oscar for Best Actress in 20 years: Halle Berry

The actress, who won the award in 2002 for her performance in 'Monster's Ball', is a possible contender for this year's Academy Awards for 'Bruised', which she has directed as well.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Halle Berry

Hollywood actress Halle Berry (File photo| AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Halle Berry says it is very heartbreaking that she remains the only woman of colour to win an Oscar for Best Leading Actress in 20 years.

She won the award in 2002 for her performance in "Monster's Ball". At that time, it was hailed as a defining moment for Hollywood. Now, she is a possible contender for this year's Academy Awards for "Bruised", which she has directed as well.

"The heartbreak I have is because I really thought that night meant that very soon after that, other women of colour, black women, would stand beside me. Now it's been 20 years and no one has, and so every time Oscar time comes around, I get very reflective and I think, 'Well maybe this year, maybe this year'. It has become heartbreaking that no one else has stood there," mirror.co.uk quoted Berry as saying.

"Arguably there could have been other women who deserve to have been there that haven't been there and I would have hoped that in 20 years, there would have been others that would be beside me," she added.

The actress continued: "That moment mattered because so many people have come up to me over the years and told me how that moment shifted their thinking about what they could achieve, what they aspire to do or what they believed they could do a" that they were touched by that moment. That is the value that I know is real."

Berry, a Bond girl in the 2002 movie "Die Another Day", is the only black actress to win the top award, despite 12 others being nominated. Eight black stars have won Best Supporting Actress over the years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Halle Berry Oscar Bruised Oscar Best Actress OScar coloured actors
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp