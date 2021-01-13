STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chuck Norris denies being at Capitol attack after lookalike's image goes viral

Veteran action star Chuck Norris has denied that he was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol Hill last week.

Published: 13th January 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood action star Chuck Norris

Hollywood action star Chuck Norris (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran action star Chuck Norris has denied that he was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol Hill last week.

The 80-year-old actor's name was trending through Tuesday after a picture was uploaded to Twitter, showing a Donald Trump supporter next to a man with a likeness to Norris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Norris, however, denied that he was the man in the photo, asserting that he is not a person who will break the law.

"I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn't me and I wasn't there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order," he tweeted.

A spokesperson for the actor also denied that Norris was part of the mob that attacked Capitol Hill, insisting that the action hero was actually thousands of miles away from Washington DC.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike, although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas where he has been with his family," the representative said in a statement.

Last week, the Trump supporters clashed with police at the Capitol, where members of Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

The violent attack resulted in at least five deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chuck Norris Capitol Attack
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp