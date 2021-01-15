STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey hints at plans to join WWE

The 51-year-old actor also recalled one of his conversations with the wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson.

Published: 15th January 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Matthew McConaughey

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After delivering several superhit flicks in Hollywood, actor Matthew McConaughey hinted at exploring a career in the WWE.

According to PEOPLE magazine, McConaughey who is an avid wrestling fan made heads turn when he dropped hints to join wrestling during the latest episode of 'Better Together' podcast by Maria Menounos.

"I'll say not too much 'cause as you know, can't say too much about these things. But it is something that interests me," PEOPLE quoted the Oscar-winning actor as saying.

The 'Interstellar' actor isn't the only person in his family who enjoys wrestling. During the podcast, the star revealed that he watches WWE events with his three kids.

"I love the suspension and disbelief, 'cause my kids and I watch it. And they're starting to get that when they go, 'Oh this is fake.' I'm going, 'What are you talking about? No way!' Because I won't give them the wink yet, but they're starting to get that in there, there's a bit of one, ya know? Two of them are like, 'this isn't fake, it's real'," PEOPLE quoted him as saying.

"That's so much of the fun of it, is going, 'This is real,' And it is," he added.

The 51-year-old actor also recalled one of his conversations with the wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson.

"The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there like, 'Oh I just hooked him'," McConaughey said.

The outlet also reported that the 'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' actor was also once spotted in the virtual audience of the WWE Thunderdome that took place in October 2020. He was seen cheering on Drew McIntyre in the match against The Miz.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WWE Matthew McConaughey
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp