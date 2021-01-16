STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't like being called by first name: Anne Hathaway's wax statue to get name change

The 38-year-old actor had revealed that before she became a public figure her mother used to call her 'Anne' when she was angry.

Published: 16th January 2021

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Days after Hollywood star Anne Hathaway said that she prefers being addressed as 'Annie' rather than 'Anne', the Madame Tussauds in New York City has decided to change the name plate beside her wax figure.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", earlier this week the 38-year-old actor had revealed that before she became a public figure her mother used to call her 'Anne' when she was angry.

"The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me," Hathaway said.

On Saturday, Madam Tussauds New York shared a video of the the actor's name plate being removed and said the new one will be unveiled soon. "Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she prefers to be called Annie! So, our team went to WORK! We've got your back, Annie! New name plate coming soon...! " the post read.

Hathaway can currently be seen opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in HBO Max romance movie "Locked Down".

