Liv Tyler reveals testing positive for COVID-19 on New Year's Eve

While none of her family members tested positive, Tyler went on to detail the 'emotional and psychological' effect of COVID-19 on her.

Published: 16th January 2021 03:18 PM

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Liv Tyler on Saturday shared that she tested positive for coronavirus on New Year's Eve and has since recovered. The "Lord of The Rings" star opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year's Eve day. Sh*t I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020...boom it took me down," Tyler wrote alongside a photograph of her cuddling her kids -- daughter Lula Rose, four, and son Sailor Gene, five, whom she shares with partner Dave Gardner.

The 43-year-old actor also has a 16-year-old son Milo William with ex-husband Roy Langdo. Tyler went on to detail the "emotional and psychological" effect of COVID-19 on her. "It F's with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least. Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone. Ohhh no it was real the first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world. The unknown so great," she said.

The actor, daughter of rock legend Steven Tyler and model Bebe Buell, revealed that none of her family members tested positive for COVID-19.

