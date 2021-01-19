Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas part ways after year of dating

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after just a year of dating. The two stars met on the sets of upcoming thriller "Deep Water" in March 2020 and soon started dating.

A source close to the duo told People magazine that 32-year-old Armas decided to end their relationship as she has no plans to live in Los Angeles permanently. "Ben is no longer dating Ana. he broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the source said.

Another source revealed that the couple's break up was "mutual" and "completely amicable". "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," it added.

Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The ex-couple shares children -- 14-year-old Violet, 11 year-old Seraphina and eight-year-old son Samuel.