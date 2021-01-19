STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas part ways after year of dating

A source close to the duo told People magazine that 32-year-old Armas decided to end their relationship as she has no plans to live in Los Angeles permanently.

Published: 19th January 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood couple Ben Affleck (L) and Ana de Armas ended their relationship

Hollywood couple Ben Affleck (L) and Ana de Armas ended their relationship. (File photo| AP and Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after just a year of dating. The two stars met on the sets of upcoming thriller "Deep Water" in March 2020 and soon started dating.

A source close to the duo told People magazine that 32-year-old Armas decided to end their relationship as she has no plans to live in Los Angeles permanently. "Ben is no longer dating Ana. he broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the source said.

Another source revealed that the couple's break up was "mutual" and "completely amicable". "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," it added.

Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The ex-couple shares children -- 14-year-old Violet, 11 year-old Seraphina and eight-year-old son Samuel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Affleck Ana de Armas Hollywood relationships
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp