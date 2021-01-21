Drake delays new album 'Certified Lover Boy' as focus shifts on his health recovery

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Drake has announced that his new album 'Certified Lover Boy' has been pushed back as he is focused on his health recovery.

The new album was earlier slated to release on Janaury 20 but in a statement posted on his Instagram story, Drake said that he will announce a new date.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," the 34-year-old rapper wrote.

"I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021," he added.

Though Drake has not shared any details on his surgery, but back in October, he had uploaded a photo of his leg in a brace, which led to speculations that he suffered a knee injury.

'Certified Lover Boy' will mark his sixth full-length studio album and will be the follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion'.

His other albums were -- 'Thank Me Later' (2010), 'Take Care' (2011), 'Nothing Was the Same' (2013) and 'Views' (2016).