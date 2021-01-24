STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Justin Bieber reflects on getting arrested in 2014

In 2014, the singer, who was 19 at the time, was arrested on the suspicion of drinking under influence, resisting arrest and sitting behind the wheel without a valid license.

Published: 24th January 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Pop singer Justin Bieber

Pop singer Justin Bieber (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Justin Bieber is looking back at the time when he was arrested in 2014, and shared that he is not proud of that moment in his life.

In 2014, the singer, who was 19 at the time, was arrested on the suspicion of drinking under influence, resisting arrest and sitting behind the wheel without a valid license.

Now, the 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram late on Saturday to look back on getting arrested in 2014.

"7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god," Bieber wrote alongside a photo of himself in handcuffs.

"I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami," he joked, before delving into how he has become a better person.

"All this to say God has brought me a long way," Bieber said.

"From then til now I do realise something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to alet your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don't allow shame to ruin your "today" let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be," he added in the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber arrest
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp