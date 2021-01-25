STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Danish World War II drama 'Into The Darkness' bags Golden Peacock at 51st IFFI

Directed by Anders Refn, the 152-minute film chronicles the complex, emotional turmoil which the people of Denmark had to undergo, during the Nazi occupation of the country.

Published: 25th January 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Into The Darkness' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

A still from 'Into The Darkness' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

PANAJI: Danish World War II drama "Into The Darkness" won the Golden Peacock award at the closing ceremony of the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Directed by Anders Refn, the 152-minute film chronicles the complex, emotional turmoil which the people of Denmark had to undergo, during the Nazi occupation of the country.

The award consists of a cash prize of RS 40 lakh, to be shared equally between Refn and producer Lene Borglum.

WATCH TRAILER:

The duo, however, were not present.

The winner was picked by the International Jury, comprising Argentine director Pablo Cesar as Chairman, Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka), Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan and Rubaiyat Hossain from Bangladesh.

A total of 224 films were screened under different sections at the 51st edition of the festival which went "hybrid" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese historical drama "Wife of a Spy" by Kiyoshi Kurosawa was the closing film of the nine-day gala.

The closing ceremony was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Into The Darkness Golden Peacock award IFFI 51st IFFI
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp