'The King’s Man' release date pushed to August

By Express News Service

The King’s Man has been officially pushed to August 20, this year. The period action spy film, directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Ralph Fiennes, was originally slated for release in 2019.

Disney and Fox were set to release The King’s Man in 2019 but eventually moved it to 2020 due to issues with incorporating Fox’s and Disney’s calendar releases.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic once again pushed the film, and now Variety has reported that the film, which was slated to hit the theatres on March 12, will be out on August 20.