David Guetta to perform for online concert from Dubai's Burj Al Arab

The musical event, which is being held virtually, will be available to stream on February 6, this year.

Published: 27th January 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

French House music producer and DJ David Guetta. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Famous French musician and DJ David Guetta will perform a live-streamed concert from the top of the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai as part of the fourth leg of his United At Home charity series.

The musical event, which is being held virtually, will be available to stream on February 6, this year. The performance is aimed at raising funds for supporting UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), and Dubai Cares' Education Uninterrupted campaign.

Following the strict social distancing measures in place, the organisers have arranged live streaming of the event on Guetta's social media handles, free of charge for fans around the globe.

Excited about his upcoming performance, Guetta said, "After Miami, New York and the Louvre in Paris, I am very proud to announce that we're heading to the top of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah for another United At Home show, this time in a city that is dear to my heart: Dubai. In these difficult times, we hope to bring comfort, joy, and support through the power of music and emotions."

The charity concert 'United At Home' has previously been observed in Miami, NYC, and at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The upcoming Dubai edition is aimed at supporting education and distance learning for children as well as teachers in their efforts to continue delivering quality education to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign looks forward to raising financial and in-kind donations in support of children and youth from low-income families who cannot afford to purchase a desktop computer, laptop, or tablet to join their peers in distance learning from the safety of their home. 

