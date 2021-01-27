STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Paris Hilton reveals she's undergoing IVF, wants a baby with boyfriend Carter Reum

The 39-year-old star opened up to Mara Schiavocampo about IVF treatment and her relationship with author and entrepreneur Carter Reum on 'The Trend Reporter with Mara' podcast.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Paris Hilton. (Photo | AFP)

Paris Hilton. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American media personality Paris Hilton recently revealed that she is undergoing IVF procedure to become a mother.

According to Page Six, the 39-year-old star opened up to Mara Schiavocampo about IVF treatment and her relationship with author and entrepreneur Carter Reum on 'The Trend Reporter with Mara' podcast.

"He just my dream guy... [Carter's] 100 per cent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby's names and all of that," she said.

"So, I'm really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real-life," Hilton added.

Hilton further said, "We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

As reported by Page Six, Hilton, who turns 40 in February, also opened up about her secret to anti-ageing.

"I look the same because I've never done anything. I feel so proud. I'm 100 per cent natural. I've never had botox. I've never done a filler. I've never had any plastic surgery whatsoever," she claimed.

Unveiling the secret to her flawless skin, she added, "And the one piece of advice my mom told me since I was like 7 years old is to stay out of the sun!" 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paris Hilton IVF treatment paris Mara Schiavocampo Carter Reum
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp