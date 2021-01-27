Warner Bros denies reports of Harry Potter series in development at HBO Max

By Express News Service

Warner Bros and HBO Max have denied reports of a Harry Potter series in early development at the streaming platform.

Earlier, multiple media reports stated that a spin-off is in early development.

However, Warner Bros have released a statement denying the reports. “There are no ‘Harry Potter’ series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” read the statement.

The Harry Potter is one of the most popular movie franchises and book series. The seven-book series from J K Rowling sold over 500 million copies worldwide and the immense popularity of the potter-world led to the eight-film franchise, which grossed over $8 billion worldwide.

Post the 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, two more films were released as a part of the Fantastic Beasts film series that stands as a prequel to the earlier Harry Potter films. The third of the five planned films in the Fantastic Beasts series is scheduled to be out by 2022.