Ruby Rose steps in for Elliot Page in gamer comedy '1Up'

Rose will play Professor Nesby to Paris Berelc's Valerie in the film hailing from Lionsgate and BuzzFeed.

Published: 28th January 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actress-model Ruby Rose

Actress-model Ruby Rose (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Former "Batwoman" star Ruby Rose has joined "1Up", the underdog comedy set in the world of esports, after Elliot Page's exit from the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kyle Newman is directing the movie from a script by Julia Yorks.

"1Up" follows a young woman named Valerie Lee, who quits her college team of esports, a form of sport competition using video games, after she is fed up with gaslighting from her male counterparts, and soon realises her decision comes at the cost of her scholarship.

"But, she discovers a loophole to save her collegiate future: if she can find a coach and assemble a whole new varsity-caliber team capable of reaching the State Finals.

"Valerie turns to her professor, Parker Nesby, and together with Valerie's best friend and fellow gamer Sloane, they form and train a rag-tag women's team committed to taking down the boys that tried to shut them out of gaming in the first place," as per the film's official logline.

Rose will play Professor Nesby to Paris Berelc's Valerie in the film hailing from Lionsgate and BuzzFeed.

"The Kissing Booth 2" breakout Taylor Zakhar Perez, Hari Nef of "Assassination Nation" fame, and "Dora and The Lost City of Gold" actor Nicholas Coombe also round the cast.

Production on "1Up" is underway in Toronto.

