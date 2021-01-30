STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Mentalist' star Simon Baker splits from Rebecca Rigg after 29 years of marriage

Baker and Rigg share three children including 27-year-old Stella, 22-year-old Claude, and 19-year-old Harry.

Published: 30th January 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Simon Baker (Photo | AP)

Hollywood actor Simon Baker (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Simon Baker and his wife and actor Rebecca Rigg have called it quits after 29 years of marriage.

The long-time couple, who had quietly separated in April 2020, announced their split in a joint statement on Friday, reported E! News.

"We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives," Baker and Rigg said in a joint statement.

Baker and Rigg share three children including 27-year-old Stella, 22-year-old Claude, and 19-year-old Harry. The estranged couple played love interests on the short-lived 1990s Australian soap 'E Street'. However, they actually met on a blind date in 1991.

The two tied the knot in 1990s in two separate ceremonies. One took place in Australia and the other, a smaller ceremony, was held in 1998 on the beach in Carmel, California, with Stella, then five years old, in attendance.

In the past years, they have mostly lived in Los Angeles and pursued their acting careers in Hollywood, where Baker filmed the popular CBS series 'The Mentalist', which aired between 2008 and 2015.

Rigg used to occasionally accompany Baker to premieres, award shows such as the Emmys and the Golden Globes, Vanity Fair's 2012 Oscars after-party, and other celebrity events. However, despite their public appearances, the former couple remained largely private and low-key.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simon Baker The Mentalist
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp