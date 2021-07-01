STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever goes on floors

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the Marvel superhero film, Black Panther, has begun filming in Atlanta.

Black Panther 2

A still from 'Black Panther 2'

By Express News Service

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the Marvel superhero film, Black Panther, has begun filming in Atlanta. Director Ryan Coogler will be returning to write and direct the sequel.

After the untimely demise of the lead actor Chadwick Boseman in August last year, producer Kevin Feige stated that the studio would not be recasting the character, but will be proceeding with the sequel. The plot details are also currently kept under tight wraps.

Although Marvel Studios is yet to confirm the cast and crew of the highly-anticipated sequel, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles from the original.

