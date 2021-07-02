Michael Stuhlbarg on board HBO Max’s The Staircase

By Express News Service

Michael Stuhlbarg, who was recently seen in Shirley and Dopesick, is set to star in the upcoming true-crime series, The Staircase. The show is currently in development at HBO Max.

The announcement makes Stuhlbarg the latest actor to join the ensemble cast, which includes the likes of Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, and Sophie Turner.

Billed as an eight-episode limited series, the show reportedly follows the life of Michael Peterson, played by Firth, his large family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen, played by Collette.

The Staircase will be directed by Antonio Campos, with a script from Maggie Cohn, the writer of American Crime Story. Reports suggest that Stuhlbarg will be essaying a criminal defense attorney.