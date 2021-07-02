Neal McDonough to headline fantasy film Drops of Jupiter

By Express News Service

Neal McDonough is set to star in the upcoming film, Drops of Jupiter. Billed as a romantic psychological fantasy, Drops of Jupiter will mark the feature directorial debut of actor Dominic Scott Kay, who will also star in it. Kay, who previously directed the short film, Saving Angelo, starring Kevin Bacon, wrote the film’s script during quarantine last year, reported Deadline.

The story examines the deep connection between a blind boy named Lion (Kay) and an Australian girl with hemophilia named Eloise, watching as the pair live vicariously through each other’s perspectives.

McDonough, known for starring in films such as Minority Report, Captain America and Sonic the Hedgehog, will star as Dia, the king of a world known as Tara. The 55-year-old actor will also produce the movie with his wife Ruve McDonough.