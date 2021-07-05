STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani get hitched in intimate wedding ceremony

The duo started dating in 2015- a few months after their divorces and made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's confirmed! Eight months after getting engaged, singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have officially walked down the aisle and said their 'I Dos' in an intimate ceremony.

According to Page Six, the two got hitched on Saturday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously revealed to the outlet that he had built a chapel with the intention of marrying Stefani there.

The couple had their nuptials in a small intimate ceremony at a church built on the estate.

The paparazzi also spotted Stefani's parents Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, guests and musicians boarding a luxury people carrier to take them to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma wedding.

The wedding news came three days after People magazine reported that the much-in-love duo has applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, the country where marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance.

The singers met at the sets of 'The Voice' in 2015, where the couple bonded over their recent divorces- Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

In July 2015, Shelton filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert, his second wife, after four years of marriage. Then, just weeks later, Stefani and Gavin Rossdale shocked fans by calling it quits after 13 years of marriage and three children.

The duo started dating in 2015- a few months after their divorces and made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair. The couple got engaged in October 2020.

Meanwhile, during the last year, the two spent their entire quarantines together and even teamed up for 'Happy Anywhere' in January 2020 and 'Nobody but You' in July of that same year.

In October, Shelton popped up the big question to Stefani. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a photo featuring themselves kissing each other as Stefani showed off her stunning ring.

As per People magazine, Shelton asked the question "at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the pair spent most of the lockdown during the pandemic," and have finally got married at the same place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp