BTS' 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart sixth week in a row

By IANS

SEOUL: The Korean boy band BTS' summer tune "Butter" continues its glorious run on the global stage. The song has now completed six weeks in a row as a chartbuster on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to MRC data, "Butter" amassed 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, up by two per cent, to dominate the music scene with their longest reigning number one song to date.

The Grammy-nominated band is expected to release their new single "Permission to dance" that will be included in the CD single "Butter", scheduled to be out on Friday.

Ed Sheeran as well as Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Johnny McDaid have participated in the making of this song.

BTS, comprising J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin, have been capturing the hearts of millions since June 2013, having gained recognition for their authentic and self-produced music. They have broken a number of world records and have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognised with Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates to 'bulletproof boy scouts'.

The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 and were Time's Entertainer of the Year 2020.