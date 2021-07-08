Zack Snyder to direct science-fiction film 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix  

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is set to helm a science-fiction epic for Netflix. Titled Rebel Moon the film will be Snyder’s second association with the streaming giant after the zombie-heist flick, Army of the Dead which hit the platform earlier this May.

The film is reportedly inspired by the works of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and the epic space opera franchise, Star Wars. In addition to directing, Snyder will also be co-writing and producing the film. Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, who served as co-writers on Snyder’s 300 and Army of the Dead, respectively, will also be working on the script of Rebel Moon.

Further details related to the cast are currently under wraps, and the film is expected to enter production early next year. Rebel Moon will be produced by Snyder and his wife, Deborah Snyder, through their production house Stone Quarry in association with Grand Electric.