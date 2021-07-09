STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New BBC documentary to give Bush administration's view of 9/11 attacks

"9/11: Inside the President's War Room" will feature President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice, and other senior members of the Bush administration.

Published: 09th July 2021

Daniels will narrate a new documentary that tells the story of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks through the eyes of then-President George W. Bush's team.

Daniels will narrate a new documentary that tells the story of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks through the eyes of then-President George W. Bush's team.

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Actor Jeff Daniels will narrate a new documentary, "9/11: Inside the President's War Room," that will tell the story of the attacks through the eyes of the Bush administration.

Several members of the Bush administration will give their view of what happened on that day, including former President George W. Bush and his vice president, Dick Cheney, it was announced on Thursday. Condoleezza Rice, national security adviser on that day, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and White House chief of staff Andy Card will also participate.

Apple+ and the BBC will collaborate on the project, which will debut in September near the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Both the streaming service and BBC One will show the project.

The documentary will focus on the 12 hours following the attack. The creative team includes director Adam Wishart and producers Simon Finch, Neil Grant and Serena Kennedy.

