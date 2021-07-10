STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greta Gerwig to direct 'Barbie' movie starring Margot Robbie

Greta Gerwig directed films like Lady Bird and Little Women.

Greta Gerwig directed films like Lady Bird and Little Women. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct "Barbie", starring Margot Robbie as the world-famous Mattel doll.

Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach and it was reported at the time that she was considering directing, following the success of her debut "Lady Bird" and its follow-up "Little Women".

The Warner Bros comedy, which will be produced by Robbie through her banner Lucky Chaps, will commence production in early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, reported Variety.

Robbie had also recently confirmed that Gerwig will be directing the project during her interview for August 2021 Vogue UK cover.

"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...'" she had said.

"Barbie" is slated for release in 2023.

Greta Gerwig is currently working on Baumbach's adaptation of Don DeLillo's contemporary classic "White Noise", in which she stars alongside Adam Driver.

