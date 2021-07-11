STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Karan Johar, Asif Kapadia win Icon Awards at London Indian Film Festival   

Johar, the producer-director of several Bollywood films, and Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of the documentary on Amy Winehouse, were among those to receive awards at LIFF 2021.

Published: 11th July 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar was awarded the Icon Award at London Indian Film Festival.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was awarded the Icon Award at London Indian Film Festival. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Celebrated filmmakers Karan Johar and Asif Kapadia were among those honoured with an Icon Award at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) for their contribution to cinema.

Johar, the producer-director of several Bollywood box-office hits, and Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of the documentary on British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, were among those to receive awards at the conclusion of LIFF 2021 last week.

The festival, backed by the Bagri Foundation and British Film Institute (BFI), was staged in a hybrid form this year amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

"It's a testament to a strong team that we have been able to pull off a dynamic festival online and back in cinemas against considerable challenges and we especially thank the cinemas that have helped us find innovative marketing strategies to attract audiences back," said Cary Rajinder Sawhney, LIFF Executive and Programming Director.

"Our highlighting of British Asian filmmakers, I'm pleased to say, has created a real buzz with younger South Asian people keen to celebrate our contribution to British cinema and arts. Other new strands like Save The Planet, have also attracted new audiences exploring ecology in the Indian Subcontinental context. Excited to be growing again," he said.

Some of the other awards of the year included Outstanding Achievement Awards for Bollywood actors Shruti Haasan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The festival opened with a feature documentary for the first time, with Ajitesh Sharma's 'W.O.M.B' (Women Of My Billion), which attracted standing ovations from audiences.

The film, focussing on the social and political issues faced by women in different parts of India, also went on to win the Audience Award of the year in London and Birmingham.

"Our aim is to share this bold, unusual and compelling film with the widest audiences possible and hope that we can increase awareness on this heartbreaking and very real issue that is faced by millions of women not only in India but world over," said Apoorva Bakshi, the producer of 'W.O.M.B'.

The festival said its general feedback was that audiences were excited to be back in cinemas, many for the first time since the very first UK wide lockdown in March 2020.

Ben Luxford, Head of UK Audiences at the BFI, said: "LIFF screenings and talks with British Asian talent at our own BFI Southbank had solid attendance and we were also pleased to provide a selection of Great British Asian films, co-curated with LIFF, on the BFI Player for audiences across the UK."

Alka Bagri, Trustee of the Bagri Foundation, added: "We at the Bagri Foundation have this year focussed our support on LIFF's online screenings and I am pleased to say that the quality and diversity of programming has been quite exceptional. In line with the Bagri Foundation's ethos, LIFF has showcased the very best of South Asian arts and culture. We are particularly pleased that the festival has now developed its first year round programme online at LoveLIFFatHome.com, reaching audiences UK-wide."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Asif Kapadia London Indian Film Festival LIFF British Film Institute Bagri Foundation Shruti Hassan Janhvi Kapoor
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp