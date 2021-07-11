'Mad Men' stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery to reunite for 'Fletch' reboot

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Jon Hamm is set to reteam with his "Mad Men" co-star John Slattery for a modern-day reboot of movie "Fletch", based on author Gregory McDonald's popular mystery novel series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is based on the second book in the series "Confess Fletch".

Hamm will essay the role of the titular quick-witted investigative reporter, originally played by actor Chevy Chase in 1985's "Fletch" and its sequel "Fletch Lives".

The reboot will follow Fletch as he becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation and attempts to clear his name, while also searching for his fiancee's stolen art collection Actors Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo have also joined the cast of the upcoming film, which is currently in production.

"Superbad" helmer Greg Mottola is directing "Confess, Fletch" and has also co-written the script with Zev Borow.

Bill Block, Connie Tavel and Hamm serve as producers on the film, while Mottola, David List, and Mark Kamine executive produce.