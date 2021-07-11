STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scarlett Johansson has 'no plans' to return as 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson made it clear that it doesn't mean fans won't see her around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at all, though she has only said goodbye to the 'Black Widow' character.

Scarlett Johansson first appeared as Natasha Romanoff in 2010's 'Iron Man 2'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she will not be returning as Natasha Romanoff in her superhero movie 'Black Widow'.

People Magazine reported that Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige recently said in an interview that he is "excited to continue working with Scarlett in any way possible." But, the actor seems to have made a decision to "not return" as the assassin-turned-Avenger.

The 36-year-old star said in an interview that she feels "really satisfied with this film".

"It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity," she added.

"I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there's just an incredible wealth of stories there. Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting," the two-time Academy Award nominee said.

"I think there's a lot of opportunities to tell these stories in different ways than audiences have come to expect," she added.

The actor first appeared as Natasha Romanoff in 2010's 'Iron Man 2', before going on to reprise her role in several other films within the MCU.

Kicking off Phase Four of the MCU, Black Widow takes place following the events of 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' and finds Natasha coming to terms with her complex past.

'Black Widow' is currently in theatres and streaming on Disney+. 

