STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Marko Zaror in negotiations to play antagonist in 'John Wick 4'

The upcoming movie will see Reeves reprise his character of the super-assassin John Wick in the Lionsgate project.

Published: 13th July 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Marko Zaror

Hollywood actor Marko Zaror (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Marko Zaror, best known for "Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" and "Invincible", is being tapped to play the adversary to Keanu Reeves' John Wick in the fourth chapter of the popular neo-noir action thriller franchise.

The upcoming movie will see Reeves reprise his character of the super-assassin John Wick in the Lionsgate project. According to Deadline, Zaror will play one of Wick's main pursuers in the film. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films in the series, is returning at the helm.

"John Wick 4" is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch while Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick and Shamier Anderson also round out the cast.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 27, 2022. The first "John Wick" film was released in 2014, with "John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017) and "John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum" (2019) as its follow-ups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marko Zaror John Wick 4 Keanu Reeves
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp