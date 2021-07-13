STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Obamas bringing 'Blackout' anthology to Netflix

The project is being developed concurrently as a TV and a film project through Obamas' Higher Ground's overall deal with Netflix.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Obamas

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama. (Photo |Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In collaboration with Temple Hill Productions, the Obamas are bringing a six-part anthology 'Blackout' to Netflix under their banner, Higher Ground.

According to Variety, the project will revolve around six different stories of Black teenagers who find love during a power outage in New York City.

"When the lights go out and people reveal hidden truths, love blossoms, friendships transform, and all possibilities take flight," Netflix said in a statement as per Variety.

Each installment of the anthology will be penned by a different writer. Currently, the writers who have been roped in are Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon.

Netflix also revealed the storyline for two of the other installments: One is "two boys trapped on the subway come face-to-face with their feelings" and another is: "a pair of best friends stuck in the New York Public Library and surrounded by love stories figure out if there's one in their future," as per Variety.

What is more interesting about the upcoming project is that it will reunite the team that produced 'Fatherhood', the Netflix comedy film that starred Kevin Hart as a widowed father.

'Blackout' is one of the much-anticipated projects for Higher Ground. However, the target premiere date for the anthology has not been disclosed yet.

As per Variety, the company's film slate also includes the story of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe, and 'Exit West', a refugee love story based on Mohsin Hamid's novel of the same name.

