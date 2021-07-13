Rahul Jain to develop 'Falling Star' series

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Rahul Jain, whose Invisible Demons is making its premiere at Cannes under the cinema for the climate special section, is all set for his next project. The Machines director is developing a limited fiction series titled Falling Star.

According to Variety, consisting of six or seven one-hour episodes, the series will delve into the concept of Anthropocene, a reference to the current geological age, during which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment. The series will follow a child miner in the Congo mining cobalt, a top Silicon Valley social media company executive, and a Chinese cyber hacker working for the government.

Rahul will produce via his Jann Pictures. The project will reunite him with Heino Deckert’s Ma.Ja.De. FilmProduktion, who also co-produced Invisible Demons. The series is expected to be fully developed by the end of 2022. Notably, Rahul’s debut Machines was critically acclaimed and went on to win 17 international awards.