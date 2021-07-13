STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years.

Published: 13th July 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

'The Crown' poster

'The Crown' poster (Photo | Instagram)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: "The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision.

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years.

In the top three categories -- drama, comedy and limited series -- only the NBC show 'This Is Us' snagged a nomination.

Netflix's 'The Crown' received its fourth nomination for best series, and is likely the streaming service's best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy.

The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin.

'These nominations represent the work done in television through the most challenging year I can think of,' TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma said before the first nominees were announced.

'While many of us in our medium worked remotely throughout the last 18 months, I have to say it feels so good to be getting back on a set.

Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum equals more than the parts, and I can't tell you how much I've missed it.

The nominees for best drama series are: 'The Boys'; 'Bridgerton'; 'The Crown'; 'The Handmaid's Tale'; 'Lovecraft Country'; 'The Mandalorian'; 'Pose'; 'This Is Us.'

The nominees for best comedy series are: 'black-ish'; 'Cobra Kai'; 'Emily in Paris'; 'The Flight Attendant'; 'Hacks'; 'The Kominsky Method'; 'PEN15'; 'Ted Lasso.'

The nominees for best miniseries are: 'The Queen's Gambit'; 'I May Destroy You'; 'Mare of Easttown'; 'The Underground Railroad"; 'WandaVision.'

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series are: Aidy Bryant, 'Shrill'; Jean Smart, 'Hacks'; Kaley Cuoco, 'The Flight Attendant'; Tracee Ellis Ross, 'black-ish'; Allison Janney, 'Mom.'

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Anderson, 'black-ish'; Michael Douglas, 'The Kominsky Method'; William H. Macy, 'Shameless'; Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'; Kenan Thompson, 'Kenan.'

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Emma Corrin, 'The Crown'; Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Uzo Aduba, 'In Treatment'; Olivia Colman, 'The Crown'; Mj Rodriguez, 'Pose'; Jurnee Smollett, 'Lovecraft Country.'

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'; Jonathan Majors, 'Lovecraft Country'; Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown'; Regé-Jean Page, 'Bridgerton'; Billy Porter, 'Pose'; Matthew Rhys, 'Perry Mason.'

The nominees for outstanding variety talk series are: 'Conan'; 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'; 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'; 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'; 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Scherma and father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones ('This Is Us') and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) announced the nominees.

The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests.

Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmy nominations The Crown Netflix The Mandalorian
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp