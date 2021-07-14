Anna Kendrick joins psychological thriller 'Alice, Darling'

By Express News Service

Lionsgate has announced its newest psychological thriller, Alice, Darling, starring Pitch Perfect-fame Anna Kendrick. The story is said to touch upon the themes like female resilience and empowerment. Alice, Darling is co-produced by Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures, and Castelletto Films, and is now in production in Canada.

Also starring Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), Kaniehtiio Horn (Letterkenny), and Charlie Carrick (Reign), Alice, Darling is a story of a woman (Kendrick) who keeps secrets about her boyfriend away from her two best friends. During a trip, things turn messy when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend appears unannounced.

Mary Nighy will make her feature film directorial debut through this film which has a screenplay by Alanna Francis. Alice, Darling is Kendrick’s second attempt in a psychological thriller after 2018’s A Simple Favor. Alice, Darling is produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan, and Noah Segal. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.