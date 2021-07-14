STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Carpenter reportedly set to return for 'Dexter' revival series

Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Carpenter will return from the dead as will John Lithgow, who played Arthur Mitchell aka the 'Trinity Killer' in the new limited series.

Jennifer Carpenter

Jennifer Carpenter in 'Dexter'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jennifer Carpenter, who played Debra Morgan on "Dexter", will return for Showtime's reboot of the crime drama mystery television series. Carpenter essayed the role of Debra, the foster sister of Michael C Hall's Dexter and a police officer in the Miami Police Department, for all eight seasons of the original show.

The character was famously killed off in the 2013 series finale. Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Carpenter will return from the dead as will John Lithgow, who played Arthur Mitchell aka the "Trinity Killer" in the new limited series.

Showtime declined to comment on her casting. Both Carpenter and Lithgow are expected to appear in flashback scenes as the "Dexter" update has no plans of rewriting the show's original course. It is unclear if any other "Dexter" favourites whose characters were killed off will also return.

The new show will see Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer. The revival is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura.

It sees the protagonist now living under an assumed name in Iron Lake, a world away from Miami. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who oversaw the first four seasons of the series before departing the series, is also returning in the same capacity.

Phillips and Hall will serve as executive producers alongside John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, the latter of whom will direct six of the 10 episodes. Siega previously helmed nine episodes of the original series.

Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and David Magidoff also round out the cast of the "Dexter" reboot.

