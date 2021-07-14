STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loki renewed for one more season post finale 

The six-episode show, Loki, saw Tom Hiddleston returning to the play the titular character.

A still from the Marvel series Loki

Just as the fans were preparing to bid farewell to the God of Mischief with the finale of Loki dropping today, it has been announced that the series has been renewed for a second season. The announcement came in a purely ‘Marvel-esque’ with the mid-credits scene of the final episode reading, “Loki will return in Season 2”. 

Loki is the third series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The six-episode show saw Tom Hiddleston returning to the play the titular character. Set in a timeline post-Loki’s escape from New York in Avengers: Endgame, the series has the character confront scores of his selves from different timelines. Directed by Kate Herron, the series has received praise for blending drama with spectacle.

It is also being speculated that Loki will be making an appearance in the upcoming Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, which is set to hit screens on March 25, 2022. The studio is yet to announce the release date of the second season. Marvel’s next title, What If...? is scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 11.

