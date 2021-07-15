STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mia Challis joins HBO Max’s Evil Dead sequel

We had earlier reported that HBO Max’s Evil Dead sequel titled Evil Dead Rise is now in production.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that HBO Max’s Evil Dead sequel titled Evil Dead Rise is now in production. The latest news is that actor Mia Challis has joined the cast of the film. Challis will appear opposite previously announced cast members Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise is HBO Max’s sequel to the 2013 Sam Raimi Evil Dead film, which kickstarted the popular horror franchise.

Evil Dead Rise, the fifth film in the franchise, follows Beth, who pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie. Ellie is raising three kids on her own in a cramped LA apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. Challis will play Jessica, a smart, attention-seeking 18-year-old, who is obsessed with fashion and Instagram.

Warner Bros., New Line Cinema and Ghost House Pictures are producing the feature. Sam Raimi is producing the film along with actor Lee Campbell, who has retired from his role as Ash Willaims (the lead character of the franchise). Additional executive producers include Romel Adam, John Keville and Macdara Kelleher.
 

