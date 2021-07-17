Bear Grylls' The Natural Studios ropes in Francis Annan to helm 'The Count Of Monte Cristo' movie

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Francis Annan will tackle the modern adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' iconic novel "The Count of Monte Cristo", to be produced by Bear Grylls' production company The Natural Studios.

Annan, best known for 2020 movie "Escape From Pretoria", will write and direct the film, which will be set in Afghanistan, reported Deadline.

The previous script came from Tom Williams.

Set in the present day, the film focuses on the friendship and bitter rivalry that develops between two special forces soldiers who are sent to war in Afghanistan.

It marks the first foray into scripted feature films for The Natural Studios, Grylls' joint venture with Banijay Group.

Pure Grass's Ben Grass and Christophe Charlier will also produce the movie.

Published in 1844, "The Count of Monte Cristo" centres on a man who is wrongfully imprisoned, escapes from jail, acquires a fortune, and sets about exacting revenge on those responsible for his imprisonment. His plans have devastating consequences for both the innocent and the guilty.