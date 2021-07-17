STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwayne Johnson wraps filming for 'Black Adam'

"Black Adam" is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

Published: 17th July 2021

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Production on Dwayne Johnson-led DC anti-hero movie "Black Adam" has concluded, the Hollywood star said.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson gave a shout out to the team of "Black Adam" and said shooting for the film was an "incredible journey".

"That a wrap on 'Black Adam'. Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second," the Hollywood star tweeted on Friday.

"Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing," he added.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power.

He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming "Jungle Cruise", has directed "Black Adam".

The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson has also produced the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

