Cannes film festival winners announced, full list here

French director Julia Ducournau became the second woman to win the top prize at Cannes, Palme d'Or, for her film, 'Titane'. 

Published: 18th July 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

French director Julia Ducournau poses with her trophy during a photocall after she won the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' at Cannes.

French director Julia Ducournau poses with her trophy during a photocall after she won the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' at Cannes. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

The Cannes film festival ended Saturday in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Here is a list of the main winners:

- Palme d'Or: Julia Ducournau for "Titane" (France)

- Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for "A Hero" (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for "Compartment No.6" (Finland)

- Best director: Leos Carax "Annette" (France)

- Best actress: Renate Reinsve for "Worst Person in the World" (Norway)

- Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for "Nitram" (US)

- Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for "Drive My Car" (Japan)

Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for "Ahed's Knee" (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for "Memoria" (Thailand)

Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for "Murina" (Croatia)

Best short film: Hong Kong's "All The Crows In The World" Tang Yi

