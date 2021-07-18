Cannes film festival winners announced, full list here

By AFP

The Cannes film festival ended Saturday in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Here is a list of the main winners:

- Palme d'Or: Julia Ducournau for "Titane" (France)

- Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for "A Hero" (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for "Compartment No.6" (Finland)

- Best director: Leos Carax "Annette" (France)

- Best actress: Renate Reinsve for "Worst Person in the World" (Norway)

- Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for "Nitram" (US)

- Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for "Drive My Car" (Japan)

Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for "Ahed's Knee" (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for "Memoria" (Thailand)

Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for "Murina" (Croatia)

Best short film: Hong Kong's "All The Crows In The World" Tang Yi