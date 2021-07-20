STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

COVID scare: House Of The Dragon shoot paused

The production on Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has been paused for two days following a COVID-19 positive case.

Published: 20th July 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

House Of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon

By Express News Service

The production on Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has been paused for two days following a COVID-19 positive case.

Deadline reported that a production member tested positive and is in isolation. Adhering to the guidelines, the cast and crew, who were in close contact with the individual, are currently in quarantine. Production on the show is expected to resume on Wednesday.

House of the Dragon, the prequel to HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, started production in April with plans for a release in 2022.

The prequel series stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.Game of Thrones, which won a whopping 58 Primetime Emmys in its run between 2011 and 2019, was based on George RR Martin’s The Song of Ice and Fire novel series. 

It follows the twisted tales of various kingdoms competing to conquer the Iron Throne of the magical land of Westeros.House of The Dragon, on the other hand, is said to be based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood, which follows the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty. 

Considine is set to play King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Toussaint will portray Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons. 

The 10-episode series is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed popular Game of Thrones episodes such as The Battle of Bastards and The Winds of Winter, is reported to be helming the pilot and a few other episodes. Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta V Patel will direct the rest of the episodes.

Sapochnik and Ryan Condol are said to be the showrunners of the series. Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside writer Sara Lee Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Yaitanes co-executive produces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
House Of The Dragon Game of Thrones Game of Thrones Prequel
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp