Hong Chau joins dark comedy 'The Menu'

hau, famous for featuring in Alexander Payne’s Downsizing and Amazon’s Homecoming season two, joins Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the cast.

Published: 21st July 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Hong Chau

Hollywood actress Hong Chau (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Hong Chau has joined Searchlight Pictures’ dark comedy The Menu. Chau, famous for featuring in Alexander Payne’s Downsizing and Amazon’s Homecoming season two, joins Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the cast.

Mark Mylod, known for his work on shows such as Game of Thrones and Succession, will direct the film.

The script of the film has been penned by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss. Said to be a psychological thriller with a liberal dose of dark comedy, the film is set in the world of unusual culinary culture. 

The Menu revolves around a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where a famous chef (Fiennes) has prepared a grand tasting menu.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Adam McKay will produce the film under his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch.

Chau recently wrapped production on Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film The Whale, co-starring Brendan Fraser. She will also star in Kelly Reichard’s next film Showing Up.
 

