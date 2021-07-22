STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwayne Johnson confirms he won't be part of future 'Fast and Furious' movies

During an interview with a news outlet in June, Diesel had addressed the tension between him and Johnson, which reportedly began after the two stopped filming 'The Fate of the Furious' in 2016.

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he will not be appearing in any future 'Fast and Furious' movies while responding to comments made by his former co-star Vin Diesel.

According to Fox News, Diesel had earlier claimed that he had to give some of his 'Fast and Furious' co-stars some "tough love," to which Johnson "laughed" at.

In an interview published on Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that. And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on 'Fast 9.' And I wish them the best of luck on 'Fast 10' and 'Fast 11' and the rest of the 'Fast and Furious' movies they do that will be without me."

During an interview with a news outlet in June, Diesel had finally addressed the tension between him and Johnson, which reportedly began after the two stopped filming 'The Fate of the Furious' back in 2016.

Diesel told the outlet, "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, okay, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know--Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks."

Speaking further on the subject, he added, "That's something that I'm proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Diesel and Johnson's feud had allegedly started after Johnson shared a post in which he called his male co-stars of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise "candy a--es." Although Johnson never named Diesel specifically, it was rumoured that Johnson believed the actor was difficult to work with.

