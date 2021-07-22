STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera joins Apple series 'WeCrashed'

The show is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Published: 22nd July 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

America Ferrera

Actress America Ferrera (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor America Ferrera will feature alongside Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in Apple's scripted series "WeCrashed".

According to Variety, the limited series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

The show is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann, with Hathaway set to essay the role of his wife and co-founder Rebekah Newmann.

Both stars will also serve as executive producers on the show.

Ferrera will play the role of Elishia Kennedy, a brilliant young entrepreneur seduced into joining WeWork whose life is turned upside down as a result.

The show will also star actor Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, the co-founder of WeWork.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello are on board as creators, while "This Is Us" duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct and executive produce.

Apart from "WeCrashed", another WeWork TV series is in the works with Nicholas Braun on board to play Adam Neumann in the drama created by Stephen Falk.

The series is based on a book from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell.

Ferrera is best known for her featuring in shows such as "Ugly Betty" and "Superstore".

She has also starred in movies like "Real Women Have Curves", "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films, and the "How to Train Your Dragon" series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
America Ferrera WeCrashed Ugly Betty Apple TV
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp