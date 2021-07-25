STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix sets premiere date for 'Lucifer' final season

Actor Tom Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich made the announcement during the show's panel at the virtual Comic-Con@Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Published: 25th July 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

The last season saw Lucifer go through a lot of changes and also redeem his banishment from Heaven.

The last season saw Lucifer go through a lot of changes and also redeem his banishment from Heaven.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The sixth and final season of the fantasy superhero series "Lucifer" will air on September 10 on Netflix, the streaming platform has announced.

"Lucifer" revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named "LUX" and joins Lauren German's Detective Chloe Decker to consult the LA Police Department.

Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich made the announcement during the show's panel at the virtual Comic-Con@Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

On its official Twitter account, Netflix Geeked shared that "even bad things must come to an end" as it posted the teaser of the final season.

The minute-long video clip offered fans a look back at various moments across the previous seasons.

Lucifer is then shown being pulled over by the police upon which he tells the officer that it's his last night in LA.

The last season saw Lucifer go through a lot of changes and also redeem his banishment from Heaven.

The cast of "Lucifer" also includes Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The show is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television.

